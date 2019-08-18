As Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Stock Rose, Holder Vista Capital Partners Has Lowered Position; As Cameco (CCJ) Valuation Declined, Black Creek Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $4.13 Million

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 375,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 2.71M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.93M, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 2.24 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.87 million market cap company. It closed at $8.26 lastly. It is down 0.38% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cameco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/25/2019: CCJ,CCO.TO,CVE,CVE.TO,CLB,EQNR – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tax Court of Canada Releases Decision on Cameco Cost Application – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco Reports Document Filings NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $19.80M for 41.20 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 798,695 shares to 5.91 million shares, valued at $227.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 419,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,104 were accumulated by Blackrock. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Incorporated has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vista Cap Ptnrs Inc reported 0.65% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). James Investment Research accumulated 7,350 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 191,400 shares. The North Carolina-based Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). 179,808 are owned by Parthenon Ltd Liability. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF).

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “HomebuilderStocks.com – Homebuilder stocks investor research with directory of Homebuilders Stocks, construction stocks, contractor stocks, infrastructure stocks, stock news and more at Investorideas.com – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 30, 2018, also Quotes.Wsj.com with their article: “LL Stock Price & News – Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. – Wall Street Journal” published on April 17, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Announces Fiscal 2017 Financial Results – PR Newswire” on November 13, 2017. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron: Undervalued and Under the Radar – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2010 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jewett-Cameron Chairman Donald Boone Passes Away – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland General Elec (NYSE:POR) by 18,211 shares to 39,952 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.