As Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Stock Price Rose, Vista Capital Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $337,512; Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Lowered Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $338,688 as Stock Value Rose

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 1,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 29,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $212.38. About 13.55M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 05/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, and other large, intensive industrial projects; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and screens that curve inward gradually from top to bottom for; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, lags forecasts; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.20 million market cap company. It closed at $7.84 lastly. It is down 0.38% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland General Elec (NYSE:POR) by 18,211 shares to 39,952 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc holds 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) or 191,400 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). James Investment invested in 7,350 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock owns 1,104 shares. Parthenon Limited Com owns 179,808 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 68,728 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vista Prns Inc stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Assoc Ct holds 4.26% or 136,657 shares. Beese Fulmer Management has invested 2.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Enterprise Ser Corporation invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Michigan-based Insight 2811 has invested 0.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 7,061 are held by Capital Advsr Limited Limited. Valmark Advisers stated it has 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 1.31% or 24,381 shares. 1.01M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Brown Management Lc owns 26,503 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Trust Department Mb Comml Bank N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 74,793 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Limited Com invested in 0.68% or 9,876 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd owns 435,294 shares. Oak Associate Ltd Oh stated it has 2.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cetera Lc invested in 2.43% or 256,711 shares. 104,356 were reported by Carroll Associates.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 8,873 shares to 101,272 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xtrackers (DBEF) by 11,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).