As Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Stock Price Rose, Vista Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Shares Rose While Lathrop Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.83M market cap company. It closed at $8 lastly. It is up 5.95% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 6,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,280 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66M, down from 72,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $310.15. About 892,263 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland General Elec (NYSE:POR) by 18,211 shares to 39,952 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $17.57 million activity. $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Lewnes Ann. $7.39 million worth of stock was sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $6.00M was sold by Parasnis Abhay.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $770.17 million for 48.77 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 221,508 shares to 592,485 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM).