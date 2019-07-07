As Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Share Price Rose, Holder Vista Capital Partners Lowered Its Stake by $337,512; As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stock Rose, Ion Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $112.16. About 98,921 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox lnfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 190 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has risen 5.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $38.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.67 million activity. Johnson Amal M sold 5,714 shares worth $545,630.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sphera Funds Limited accumulated 0.54% or 49,394 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp accumulated 16,373 shares. Eagle Global Limited Liability Com holds 25,700 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Westchester Management Limited Liability Company holds 311,400 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited owns 52,405 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Menta Ltd Com owns 9,621 shares. Strategic Global Lc holds 116,050 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Company reported 17,654 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 66,000 are held by Havens Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Adage Capital Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 200,000 shares. Highland Ltd Partnership stated it has 53,000 shares. Brinker Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Highbridge Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.22% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 51,139 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 1,734 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 12.62% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $64.07M for 24.17 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.87% EPS growth.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total U.S. Stock Market Fund (VTI) by 43,802 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $153.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company accumulated 191,400 shares. Savings Bank Of America De owns 1,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 179,808 were accumulated by Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company. Vista Capital stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 68,728 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 1,104 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 2 shares. James Investment reported 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF).