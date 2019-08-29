As Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Vista Capital Partners Trimmed Its Position by $337,512; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Iowa State Bank Lifted Position by $436,020 as Stock Declined

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 8.32M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.97M market cap company. It closed at $8.04 lastly. It is down 0.38% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total U.S. Stock Market Fund (VTI) by 43,802 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $153.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Research has 7,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vista Capital has 359,482 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.34% or 179,808 shares. Natl Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 1,200 shares. New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 191,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 68,728 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 31,342 shares. 47,541 were accumulated by Nbt Bancshares N A New York. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 690 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Argent Tru holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 78,693 shares. Calamos Wealth Limited holds 13,390 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 13,985 were reported by Mechanics State Bank Tru Department. Davenport And Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Chesapeake Asset Management Limited, New York-based fund reported 6,825 shares. Peoples Fincl Service reported 14,970 shares. Hudock Gru Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 750 shares. Barbara Oil holds 16,000 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 22,047 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot has invested 0.32% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).