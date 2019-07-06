As Jetblue Awys Com (JBLU) Valuation Declined, Timber Creek Capital Management Has Upped Position by $972,880; Vaalco Energy (EGY) Holder Tieton Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $858,090

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 429,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.44 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 3.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vaalco Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.47 million market cap company. It closed at $1.66 lastly. It is down 16.78% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical EGY News: 07/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy 1Q EPS 15c; 22/04/2018 – DJ VAALCO Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGY); 07/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy 1Q Net $8.7M; 07/03/2018 – Vaalco Energy 4Q Net $3.43M; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY – BEGUN WORKOVER OPERATIONS LAST WEEK TO RESTORE PRODUCTION TO TWO WELLS CURRENTLY SHUT-IN ON AVOUMA PLATFORM; 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Boosts Financial Position Ahead of Planned Offshore Development Drilling Campaign in Gabon — Market Mover; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Early Repayment of IFC Debt and that the Workover Program Is Now Underway; 07/03/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY INC – VAALCO’S PRODUCTION EXPENSE GUIDANCE (EXCLUDING WORKOVERS) FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS $36 TO $42 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Begun Workover Ops to Restore Production to 2 Wells Shut-In on Avouma Platform; 07/03/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY INC – FOR 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT ITS OPERATIONAL CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN IS ABOUT $30 PER BARREL OF OIL SALES

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (JBLU) by 293.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 60,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,515 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 20,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 1.59 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 17/04/2018 – JetBlue flight attendants vote to unionize; 09/04/2018 – JetBlue Launches `GreenUp™’ Campaign in Celebration of Earth Month; 08/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – JETBLUE GROWS INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE WITH EXPANDED SERVICE IN HAVANA AND MEXICO CITY; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Amended Pact Provides for Purchase and Exclusive Maintenance of GTF Engines on All 85 JetBlue A320neo Planes; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement, source says [21:49 BST20 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 11/05/2018 – JETBLUE PILOTS PACT NOW GOES TO ALPA MASTER EXECUTIVE COUNCIL; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS SEES 1Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3.3%; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO COMMENTS ON JETBLUE AT EVENT IN BRAZIL TODAY; 18/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Retirement of General Counsel; 17/05/2018 – JETBLUE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING CONCLUDES

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 12,095 shares to 34,411 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JetBlue’s Load Factor Drops In March Ahead Of Q1 2019 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on April 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JBLU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on January 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – JBLU – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Transportation Stocks to Enrich Your Portfolio in 2H19 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $85,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Cap Llc Nj holds 0.01% or 14,750 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 58,812 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Denali Advsrs Llc reported 34,700 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 32,860 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 817 shares. State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 391,653 shares. Old National Commercial Bank In stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 121,851 shares. Garrison Bradford & Assoc holds 1.35% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 97,500 shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Shufro Rose & Limited Liability owns 10,050 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 358,697 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Franklin Res stated it has 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 36,694 shares in its portfolio. 24,900 are held by Montgomery Inv.

More notable recent VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vaalco Energy says proved reserves rose 76% at year-end 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “VAALCO Energy, Inc. Provides Operational Update NYSE:EGY – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “VAALCO Energy, Inc. Regains Compliance With NYSE Continued Listing Standard and Provides Operational Update – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vaalco Energy Regains NYSE Full Compliance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold EGY shares while 15 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 24.72 million shares or 1.39% more from 24.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Llc holds 0% in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) or 375,469 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 125,106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Limited reported 49,600 shares. Automobile Association stated it has 0% in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). 1,380 are held by Fmr. 395,368 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 20,000 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Company holds 21,700 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 102,021 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 58,169 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 192,792 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 182,200 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY).