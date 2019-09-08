As Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Valuation Rose, Quinn Opportunity Partners Increased by $624,000 Its Holding; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined, Tctc Holdings Has Increased Stake by $3.06 Million

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 31.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 53,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 225,793 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88M, up from 172,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 5.13 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –7th Update; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, FACEBOOK IN DEAL FOR WIRELESS INTERNET CONNECTIVITY; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 30/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm’s director election offers double rebuke

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 39,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 186,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.67. About 4.49 million shares traded or 6.41% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 10/05/2018 – JetBlue April Capacity Increased 5.3%; 02/04/2018 – JetBlue Appoints Pres of New Travel Products Subsidiary; 17/04/2018 – JetBlue Grows Again in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood with Start Date Set for New Grand Cayman Service; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE MARCH TRAFFIC ROSE 7.3% :JBLU US; 09/04/2018 – JetBlue Launches ‘GreenUp™’ Campaign in Celebration of Earth Month; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Amended Pact Provides for Purchase and Exclusive Maintenance of GTF Engines on All 85 JetBlue A320neo Planes; 18/05/2018 – JetBlue Names Joanna Geraghty as President, Operating Chief; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS IT HAS 10% STAKE IN JETSUITEX AIR; 17/05/2018 – JBLU SEES COMPLETING 12 A320 CABIN RESTYLING BY END OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – JetBlue Grows International Presence with Expanded Service in Havana and Mexico City

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,595 shares to 127,855 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 60,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,180 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 47,800 shares to 25,491 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 13,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).