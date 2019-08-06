As Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Market Valuation Rose, Snow Capital Management LP Upped Position by $14.27 Million; Ring Energy (REI) Market Valuation Declined While Cannell Capital Trimmed Position by $9.53 Million

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 892,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.90M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 1.08M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 08/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – JETBLUE GROWS INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE WITH EXPANDED SERVICE IN HAVANA AND MEXICO CITY; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS STILL CONSIDERING OPTIONS FOR E190, A321-LR PLANES; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Traffic Up 4.1%; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue: Travel Products Unit Will Be Based in Fort Lauderdale; 04/04/2018 – Checketts to Step Down From JetBlue Board as Co. Reviews Board Composition; 22/05/2018 – JETBLUE: `NOTHING INCREMENTAL’ TO TALK ABOUT TODAY ON CAPACITY; 17/05/2018 – JBLU CEO ROBIN HAYES COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE ADDS 97 ENGINES, SPARES TO 2012 REVISED ORDER FOR 86; 11/05/2018 – JETBLUE PILOTS PACT NOW GOES TO ALPA MASTER EXECUTIVE COUNCIL; 02/04/2018 – JetBlue Appoints President of New Travel Products Subsidiary

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI) by 62.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 1.91M shares as the company’s stock declined 51.49% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, down from 3.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Ring Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $2.045. About 393,314 shares traded. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 80.13% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.13% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 23/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy On Track to Drill 60 New Horizontal Wells This Year; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Operations Update; 25/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3; 15/03/2018 Ring Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy; 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1.2% of Ring Energy; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI)

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 11,031 shares to 165,862 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI) by 154,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,644 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (NYSE:LEE) by 312,986 shares to 2.73 million shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardlytics Inc by 119,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 626,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Inseego Corp.

Analysts await Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 44.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.09 per share. REI’s profit will be $8.82 million for 3.93 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Ring Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.