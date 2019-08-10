As Jeld (KEYS) Stock Price Rose, Hahn Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $8.72 Billion; Biotelemetry (BEAT) Shareholder Navellier & Associates Has Upped Its Holding by $1.25 Million

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (BEAT) by 58.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 20,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 54,683 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 290,118 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jeld (KEYS) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 100,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 488,974 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.64B, down from 589,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jeld for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 993,718 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc. by 30,788 shares to 11,370 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 24,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,322 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emcor Group (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 739 shares to 66,361 shares, valued at $30.07 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carter’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:LH).

