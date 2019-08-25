As Jd.Com Sponsored Adr Class A (JD) Stock Value Declined, Glacier Peak Capital Has Cut Position by $557,880; As Walmart (WMT) Shares Rose, Greenwood Capital Associates Has Decreased Position by $890,557

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 13.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 9,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 60,933 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, down from 70,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.24 million shares traded or 6.25% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS INDIAN RETAIL MARKET WILL BE $1.3 TRILLION AND EXPECTS COUNTRY WILL BECOME TOP 5 ECOMMERCE MARKETS IN 5 YEARS; 11/05/2018 – The Tribune: Walmart deal: SoftBank undecided on exiting Flipkart; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 28/03/2018 – Walmart: One Formal Business Meeting for Shareholders May 30, Separate Event for Associates and Shareholders June 1; 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s Flipkart Investment Includes $2B of New Equity Funding; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking – The Globe and Mail; 29/03/2018 – Law 360 [Reg]: Walmart Investors Snag Depo Redos But Not Docs In Suit; 15/05/2018 – Walmart Surprises 17 Unsuspecting Entrepreneurs Across the Country with Invitation to 5th Annual Open Call Event; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.1 PCT; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – KRISH IYER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF WALMART INDIA, WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD THAT PART OF BUSINESS

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc. Sponsored Adr Class A (JD) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 18,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 51,404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc. Sponsored Adr Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 19.86 million shares traded or 54.89% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,038 shares to 108,746 shares, valued at $12.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmctcls (NASDAQ:REGN) by 956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Exchange Traded Conc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset invested in 0.03% or 63,152 shares. Burke Herbert Fincl Bank accumulated 18,058 shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 77,021 shares. Garrison Bradford And Associates Inc reported 0.64% stake. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 6,574 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 125,200 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Northern Trust holds 0.43% or 17.66M shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 7,033 shares stake. 3,500 are held by Fire Gru. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis stated it has 2.3% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Salem Counselors holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 156,726 shares. 7,418 are held by Eagle Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Greenwood Gearhart, Arkansas-based fund reported 79,375 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) stated it has 9,964 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

