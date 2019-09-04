As Jd.Com Sponsored Adr Class A (JD) Market Valuation Declined, Glacier Peak Capital Lowered Stake; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding Boosted by Viking Fund Management Llc

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $59.92. About 27,599 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc. Sponsored Adr Class A (JD) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 18,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 51,404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc. Sponsored Adr Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 765,012 shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM SAYS FILES TO CLARIFY POTENTIAL CONFUSION CAUSED BY CERTAIN STATEMENTS MADE BY CO’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, RICHARD QIANGDONG LIU -SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.48 million for 62.73 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan In (NYSE:KMI) by 260,000 shares to 675,000 shares, valued at $13.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westlake Chemica (NYSE:WLK) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa invested in 0.02% or 58,334 shares. 43,513 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Advisory reported 398,105 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. 7.92M were reported by Tortoise Capital Advsr Lc. First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.02% or 7,260 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs owns 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 5,838 shares. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd has invested 2.34% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 440,775 are held by Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co. Duff And Phelps Inv Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 100,539 shares. Fiera Capital, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 4,342 shares. Fairview Cap Invest reported 2.03 million shares stake. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 414 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 775,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 90,017 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc invested in 2.17 million shares.

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019.