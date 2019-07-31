As Jd Com Spon Adr Cl A (JD) Market Value Rose, Holder Essex Investment Management Co Upped Holding; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Trimmed Wr Grace & Co (GRA) Holding by $9.68 Million

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc Spon Adr Cl A (JD) by 219.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 57,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 83,859 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 26,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc Spon Adr Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $30.42. About 989,025 shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN PACT; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Wr Grace & Co (GRA) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 124,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 873,857 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.20M, down from 997,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Wr Grace & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 696,110 shares traded or 62.43% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.73 million for 14.24 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) by 672,715 shares to 4.02M shares, valued at $58.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 50,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Wen Holding Inc.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 11,250 shares to 8 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 3,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN).

