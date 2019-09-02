As Jd Com (JD) Valuation Declined, Prince Street Capital Management Trimmed by $13.46 Million Its Holding; Roumell Asset Management Has Lifted Position in A10 Networks (ATEN) as Stock Value Rose

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 70.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 448,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 192,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 640,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 10.09M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 69,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.37% . The hedge fund held 535,514 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 466,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 165,187 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 10.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 27/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN); 14/03/2018 – plane crash near NAS Boca Chica, A10, Key West, Monroe fire on standby, mon. NQX tac 2; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 16/03/2018 – A10 NETWORKS INC – PLANS TO DECLASSIFY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBER; 03/04/2018 – A10 Networks Helps Service Providers Simplify, Scale and Secure Mobile, 5G and IoT Deployments With A10 5G-GiLANTM Solution; 15/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN); 20/05/2018 – 24 HOUR SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE ALERT: A10 Networks, Inc. – ATEN; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against A10 Networks, Inc; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/13/2019: AAP, VFF, JD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,991.39 down -28.82 points – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 High-Flying Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings in Q2 Next Week – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Funko, ExxonMobil, JD.com, Home Depot and Lowe???s highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $173.31 million for 63.54 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.