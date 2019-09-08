As Jd Com (JD) Valuation Declined, Holder Matthews International Capital Management Has Upped Holding; As Marvell Techology Group LTD (MRVL) Market Value Rose, Holder Broadview Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $3.24 Million

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marvell Techology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 30.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 170,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 397,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, down from 567,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marvell Techology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 7.00M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Adj EPS 32c; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 32C, EST. 31C; 14/05/2018 – Marvell Tech Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Marvell Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 7 Days; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q EPS 10c

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 75,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 410,979 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.39M, up from 335,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.08. About 5.63 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 11% – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JD.com: JD Logistics Will Be The Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Pinduoduo Catching Up to Alibaba and JD.com? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China’s JD.com beats revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q3 sales – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 25,480 shares to 230,700 shares, valued at $69.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 53,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 779,996 shares, and cut its stake in Fanhua Inc.

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “15 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marvell Technology Group Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 29, 2019 : WDAY, ULTA, COO, MRVL, YEXT, AMBA, MESO, AOBC – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 21, 2019 : GE, KO, UGI, CC, QCOM, AABA, C, JWN, QQQ, CZR, MRVL, CMCSA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 36,723 shares to 198,573 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 46,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum accumulated 0.14% or 12,674 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 25,984 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership has 983,368 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company reported 62,397 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 3.94 million shares. Westwood Hldg Grp Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Envestnet Asset Management owns 280,673 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 730,797 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0.02% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 126,746 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Inc holds 0.01% or 1,480 shares. 192,213 are held by Paradigm Management Inc Ny. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Broadview Advsr Limited Co holds 2.15% or 397,000 shares. Harber Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 4.75% or 838,871 shares.