As Jd Com (JD) Stock Value Declined, Investure Has Trimmed Stake by $1.60 Million; Halliburton Co (HAL) Holder Stanley Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $710,500

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 53,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 387,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69M, down from 440,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.08. About 5.63M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 143,754 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 119,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 10.77 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $172.53M for 64.75 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.