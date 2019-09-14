As Jd Com (JD) Stock Value Declined, Holder Viking Global Investors LP Has Lifted Its Holding; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Share Price Rose While National Pension Service Has Boosted Stake by $434,397

National Pension Service increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 7,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 170,378 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.85 million, up from 162,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $74.74. About 789,113 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 24/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches New Flexible Distribution Model for Omnichannel Retail and E-Commerce Customers

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 175.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 20.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 31.82M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $963.89 million, up from 11.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 6.83 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 18/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com invest in Leshi’s smart-TV unit; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 27,155 shares to 356,830 shares, valued at $16.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,178 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold XPO shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.16 million shares or 4.63% less from 74.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,381 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Com accumulated 66,918 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Lyrical Asset Lp stated it has 3.06M shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 0.06% or 2.61 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 26,325 shares. Deltec Asset Management Ltd has 0.61% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 48,458 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 7,596 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Llc accumulated 179,969 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Kirr Marbach & Ltd Liability Company In invested 1.91% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.02% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 16,204 shares. 442,458 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc. Weiss Multi has invested 0.08% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Spruce House Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 12.75M shares or 27.7% of all its holdings. Bbt Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.96% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 14,152 shares.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $22.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 422,299 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $91.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.06 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 670,065 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

