As Jd.Com (JD) Stock Value Declined, Holder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Stake; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Cut Its Lam Research (LRCX) Position by $901,265

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 36.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 5,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 8,686 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 13,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.78% or $9.38 during the last trading session, reaching $205.69. About 2.33 million shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 300,781 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, down from 314,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 12.89% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.66. About 46.37 million shares traded or 278.88% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN PREPARED IN CONFORMITY WITH U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES THROUGHOUT PERIODS SINCE 2011; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has JD.com (JD) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: China Life Insurance, Qudian, Hexindai, JD.com and China Eastern Airlines – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : JD, UBS, DCPH, TVIX, NVS, GE, AMD, SQQQ, QQQ, TME, BABA, BE – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JD.com Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 13, 2019 : JD, AAP, GDS, IIVI, EAT, AVYA, RUBY, BEST, CYD, ESTA, MGIC, MTNB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ypf Sa (NYSE:YPF) by 27,900 shares to 57,400 shares, valued at $804,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.84 million for 153.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 6,085 shares to 21,409 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 11,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).