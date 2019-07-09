As Jd Com (JD) Stock Rose, Investure Lowered Its Holding by $1.60 Million; Tt International Upped Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $24.37 Million

Tt International increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 113,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.52M, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $168.65. About 12.46M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 53,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 387,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69 million, down from 440,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 5.69 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.84 million for 153.75 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

