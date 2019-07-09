As Jd Com (JD) Stock Price Rose, Bluefin Trading Has Trimmed by $10.82 Million Its Stake; Bce (BCE) Stake Has Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 87.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 360,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,206 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 412,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.57. About 8.81 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tencent, JD.com, Wanda to fund LeEco subsidiaries -Caixin; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 261,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.42 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.58 million, up from 7.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 849,110 shares traded or 21.67% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ISTB) by 3.45 million shares to 5.13 million shares, valued at $255.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 241,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,638 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.84 million for 152.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.