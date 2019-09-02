As Jd Com (JD) Stock Price Declined, Matthews International Capital Management Lifted Its Stake; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Cbs Cl B New (CBS) as Stock Value Rose

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp Cl B New (CBS) by 89.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 53,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304,000, down from 59,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp Cl B New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 5.10 million shares traded or 73.89% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DEAL ALSO INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR SHOWTIME, CBS SPORTS NETWORK AND SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL; 16/05/2018 – National Amusements, acting by written consent, amends $CBS bylaws to require certain board actions with respect to dividends be approved by a supermajority of the CBS BOD.Move designed to prevent CBS BOD from diluting NAI vote. CBS sources tell me they are not surprised; 06/04/2018 – CBS CEO’s Leslie Moonves 2017 Total Compensation $69.3 Million; 16/03/2018 – Steven Portnoy: In addition to McMaster, sources tell CBS News Chief of Staff John Kelly could depart as soon as today. The; 17/05/2018 – Delaware judge rules for National Amusements in CBS dispute; 17/05/2018 – National Amusements is controlled by the Redstone family, which has been trying to merge CBS and Viacom, both of which fall under its umbrella; 06/03/2018 – CBS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – CBS LOSES BID TO BLOCK REDSTONE FAMILY CONTROL DEFENSE MOVES; 16/05/2018 – A Delaware judge on Wednesday essentially called a timeout in the escalating feud between the board of CBS and its controlling shareholder National Amusements, owned by the Redstone family; 16/05/2018 – CBS Tries to Sell Its TV Dramas as Its Own Battle Heats Up in Court

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 75,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 410,979 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.39M, up from 335,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 10.09 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 20/03/2018 – GUANGDONG SENSSUN WEIGHING APPARATUS 002870.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM ON BUSINESS COOPERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $500.16M for 7.85 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated owns 330 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd holds 2.97M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Letko Brosseau And has 1.78 million shares. 349,462 were reported by Klingenstein Fields & Company Limited Liability Company. Lmr Partners Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 5,798 shares. Management Assoc Ny stated it has 13,285 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Dsc Advsrs LP holds 165,000 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Palisade Cap Mngmt Lc Nj has invested 0.09% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 12,600 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management. Capital Intl has invested 0.08% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 94,512 are owned by Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia. City Com invested in 81 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corp reported 162 shares. Investec Asset Limited accumulated 3.78M shares or 0.71% of the stock.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heineken N V Sponsored Adr Lev (HEINY) by 41,328 shares to 926,468 shares, valued at $48.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nestle S A Sponsored Adr Repst (NSRGY) by 8,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 791,943 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX).

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 78,600 shares to 86,400 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beigene Ltd by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,603 shares, and cut its stake in Bilibili Inc.