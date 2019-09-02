As Jd Com (JD) Stock Price Declined, Holder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Upped Stake; Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Increases Holding in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 64.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 6,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 16,690 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 10,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 2.87 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Cyramza Met Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 11/05/2018 – HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS HBMN.S -ELI LILLY ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR HBM-PORTFOLIO COMPANY ARMO BIOSCIENCES FOR USD 1.6 BLN; 13/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $74; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AS WELL AS SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS); 26/03/2018 – Updated $BHVN, which end the day down 7% after a roller coaster ride in the red — $LLY +1.9%; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Safety, Tolerability Profile Consistent With Previous Studies

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 37.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 74,063 shares as the company's stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 271,163 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.18 million, up from 197,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 10.09M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: "Trade war is turning China's local manufacturers to the domestic market, says e-commerce giant JD.com – CNBC" on August 14, 2019

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welbilt Inc by 75,091 shares to 59,641 shares, valued at $977,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 34,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,638 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Reports FDA Approval for Taltz (ixekizumab) – StreetInsider.com" on August 26, 2019