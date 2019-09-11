As Jd Com (JD) Stock Price Declined, Hhr Asset Management Cut by $3.90 Million Its Stake; As Zix Corp. (ZIXI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Martin & Company Trimmed Stake

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 83,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 259,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 343,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $421.31M market cap company. The stock increased 5.22% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $7.66. About 574,630 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 129,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 940,863 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.37 million, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.07. About 11.51 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 29/05/2018 – JD.com tests L4 autonomous truck in US, sources say; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 115,635 shares to 958,454 shares, valued at $66.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 134,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $172.36M for 64.73 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 66,903 shares. Par Mngmt stated it has 71,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Llc invested in 0% or 137,820 shares. 13,294 were accumulated by Sei Invests. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 16,453 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 51,036 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 12,900 are held by Burt Wealth Advsr. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Menta holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 26,581 shares. 190,489 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). National Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 239,955 shares. Trellus Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 20,000 shares.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $4.95 million for 21.28 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

