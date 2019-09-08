As Jd Com (JD) Stock Declined, Holder Marathon Trading Investment Management Decreased Its Position; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Cut Holding in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $1.08 Million

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 51.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 17,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 16,226 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 33,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.08. About 5.63 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN PREPARED IN CONFORMITY WITH U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES THROUGHOUT PERIODS SINCE 2011; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery; 01/05/2018 – TCL SAYS JD.COM TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN ITS UNIT THUNDERBIRD; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 2.03M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 92,743 shares to 143,473 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $172.53M for 64.75 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23,156 shares to 180,925 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $752.79M for 14.88 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

