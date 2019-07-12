As Jd Com (JD) Shares Rose, Investure Has Trimmed Holding by $1.60 Million; Hhr Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Proofpoint (PFPT) Stake by $5.92 Million as Stock Price Rose

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 53,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 387,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69 million, down from 440,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $31.31. About 7.05 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN PACT; 29/05/2018 – JD.com tests L4 autonomous truck in US, sources say; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 48,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 220,865 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.82M, down from 269,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $124.37. About 164,516 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.83 million for 156.55 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.45 million activity. Herren Richard Scott had sold 3,200 shares worth $374,400 on Friday, February 1. Knight David also sold $152,148 worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 134,637 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $62.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 115,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 958,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 48.72% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.33 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

