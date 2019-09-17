As Jd Com (JD) Share Value Declined, Holder All-Stars Investment LTD Has Decreased Its Position; Schweitzer (SWM) Position Has Upped by Alliancebernstein Lp

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 599,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16 million, down from 749,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.19. About 2.83M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES FY REV. +29% TO +33%; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 32.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The hedge fund held 50,872 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, up from 38,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 45,545 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45 million for 64.98 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $160.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 32,470 shares to 235,788 shares, valued at $19.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 749,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.13M shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 26.58 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.