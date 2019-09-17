As Jd Com (JD) Share Price Declined, All-Stars Investment LTD Trimmed by $4.50 Million Its Holding; Kwmg Has Increased Its Stake in Cardinal Health (CAH) by $309,260

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 599,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16 million, down from 749,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 3.71M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 94,920 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47M, up from 88,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 1.27M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il reported 5,583 shares. Nomura Hldgs has 0.01% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Lsv Asset reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co has 994,482 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 0% stake. Capital Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Clark Estates Ny holds 62,700 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 0.03% or 56,144 shares. 116,195 are held by Brinker Capital Inc. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 134,928 shares. Edmp holds 0.34% or 7,958 shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Glenmede Trust Com Na invested in 0.15% or 702,178 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 17,161 shares or 0% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 18,661 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.43 million for 65.08 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.