As Jd Com (JD) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Investure Lowered by $1.60 Million Its Holding; As Amber Rd (AMBR) Stock Value Were Volatile, Levin Capital Strategies LP Boosted Holding by $308,984

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc analyzed 53,200 shares as the company's stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 387,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69 million, down from 440,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.49B market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 19.52M shares traded or 51.47% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc (AMBR) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 38,623 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 166,528 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 127,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Where Will Alibaba Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq" on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 13, 2019 : JD, AAP, GDS, IIVI, EAT, AVYA, RUBY, BEST, CYD, ESTA, MGIC, MTNB – Nasdaq" published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "4 Factors That Could Affect Alibaba Stock More Than Earnings – Nasdaq" on August 13, 2019.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 9.39 million shares to 180,856 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 3.16 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,298 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.