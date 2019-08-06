As Jd Com (JD) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Investure Decreased Holding by $1.60 Million; Rutabaga Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Granite Construction (GVA) by $556,850

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 53,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 387,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69M, down from 440,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.57% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 21.50M shares traded or 52.57% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity; 13/03/2018 – Kering Eyewear Inks Partnership with JD.com

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 12,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 280,302 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10 million, down from 293,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $30.54. About 608,991 shares traded or 42.04% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.83 million for 130.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.50M for 12.12 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -210.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,268 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 2.75M shares in its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 85,400 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company owns 32 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 300 shares. Community Trust And Inv holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 214,264 shares. Fagan Assocs has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc reported 45,900 shares stake. Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Llc invested 1.2% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Qs Limited Liability owns 65,298 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 41,182 shares. Prudential Finance stated it has 30,135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Essex Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Pnc Financial Services Group Inc has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 880,676 shares.