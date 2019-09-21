As Jd Com (JD) Market Value Declined, Maplelane Capital Trimmed Its Holding; As Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Leucadia National Raised Position

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 75.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 1.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 410,001 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.42M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 14.10 million shares traded or 16.25% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15 million, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.34M market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 267,370 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 200,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $77.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemet Corp (Put) (NYSE:KEM) by 810,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45M for 64.46 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 263 shares. 82,235 are owned by First Manhattan Company. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 135,801 shares. Public Sector Pension Board owns 49,524 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 15,619 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital accumulated 100,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has 178,324 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) or 434 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 280,041 shares. Ls Invest Limited Co invested in 773 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 5,790 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0% or 138,525 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 15,785 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.77 million activity.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 84,040 shares to 86,022 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.