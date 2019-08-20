As Jd Com (Call) (JD) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Boosted Its Position; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Cut Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Call) (PXD) Position by $7.96 Billion as Market Valuation Declined

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Call) (PXD) by 70.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 523 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 223 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40B, down from 746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 1.19M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $860,000, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 14.56 million shares traded or 13.33% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM SAYS FILES TO CLARIFY POTENTIAL CONFUSION CAUSED BY CERTAIN STATEMENTS MADE BY CO’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, RICHARD QIANGDONG LIU -SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQIYI Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp (NYSE:AVX) by 6,520 shares to 10,806 shares, valued at $187.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 16,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Partners stated it has 3.60M shares. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 10,307 shares. Sei Communication accumulated 484,424 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.14% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 149,947 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.06% or 229,110 shares. Cap Innovations Ltd Liability holds 2.32% or 5,845 shares in its portfolio. 1,492 are held by Mariner Ltd. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Btc Management invested in 0.04% or 1,742 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt, a France-based fund reported 36,405 shares. First Manhattan Com accumulated 5,321 shares or 0% of the stock. Vigilant Capital Lc has 25 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 15,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.12% or 1.77 million shares in its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion owns 0.94% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 531,187 shares.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (Put) by 32,600 shares to 24,600 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 595,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,400 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

