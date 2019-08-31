As Jd Com (Call) (JD) Stock Declined, Holder Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Lifted Its Stake; Jlb & Associates Lifted Expeditors Intl (EXPD) Position by $576,150

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Expeditors Intl (EXPD) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 7,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 89,480 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, up from 81,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 438,154 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $860,000, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 10.09 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES FY REV. +29% TO +33%; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments

