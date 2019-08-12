As Jd Com (Call) (JD) Share Price Declined, Holder Nokota Management LP Has Cut Holding by $55.50 Million; Bollard Group Has Lowered Its Position in Nvidia (NVDA) as Stock Value Declined

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) by 61.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 1.85M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.67M, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 8.96 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 19/04/2018 – JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL 600400.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 44.30 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.16% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 36,723 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 7,017 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 5,543 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has 15,781 shares. Fairfield Bush has 0.57% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 9,500 shares. Westpac accumulated 76,743 shares or 0% of the stock. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2.67% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 16,700 shares. Fifth Third Bank invested in 0.24% or 205,179 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,562 shares. Adage Capital Prns Gru Ltd Liability Co stated it has 800,481 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 1,500 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability accumulated 1,355 shares. Smithfield Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 16,898 are owned by Legacy Private. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited holds 0.16% or 4,095 shares in its portfolio.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25,142 shares to 44,430 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.84M for 135.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 742,146 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $17.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

