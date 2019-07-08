As Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Valuation Rose, Highvista Strategies Has Raised Position by $426,000; As Take (TTWO) Share Price Rose, Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Trimmed Stake by $2.95 Million

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 176.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $140.93. About 406,300 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEE; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Jazz Pharma; 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 23/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast Discussion of Data to be Presented at APSS; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.75 TO $13.25, EST. $12.82; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to settle U.S. probe for $57 million

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 31,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 119,960 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 151,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $114.79. About 1.03 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

