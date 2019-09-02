As Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Stock Value Rose, Highvista Strategies Upped by $426,000 Its Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Boosted by Mirador Capital Partners Lp

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 269.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 14,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,808 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 5,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 176.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The hedge fund held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 424,501 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea; 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 119,564 shares to 9,147 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 10,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,492 shares, and cut its stake in Tivo Corp.

