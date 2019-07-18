As Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Stock Rose, Holder Rk Capital Management Upped Its Stake; Exelon Com (EXC) Shareholder Horizon Investments Has Boosted Its Holding by $351,036

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 74.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 29,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 39,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.62. About 260,924 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 25/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to settle U.S. probe for $57 million; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp Com (EXC) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 7,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,621 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 31,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 3.46M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR POWER TO 25% FROM 0%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 93C

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A Com (NASDAQ:ZION) by 29,659 shares to 5,109 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited Com by 16,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,634 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp Com (NYSE:AEE).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Takeaways From New York’s Ambitious Climate Change Plan – The Motley Fool” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wells Fargo Turns Bullish On Exelon, Cites Legislative Tailwinds For Nuclear Energy – Benzinga” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exelon Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Thom Jackson Joins Schneider as Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Inc invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 2,119 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust accumulated 0.02% or 5,274 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 0.02% or 23,287 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1.03 million shares. Synovus Financial owns 19,783 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.15% or 122,423 shares. Raymond James has 732,689 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Financial Counselors Inc has 0.15% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 20,272 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Lc has 0.06% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Stratos Wealth Partners stated it has 14,422 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As owns 206,383 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Management Lc holds 1.29% or 24.34M shares in its portfolio. Sei stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 4,700 shares. Van Eck Associate has invested 0.04% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Victory Mgmt stated it has 18,064 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Condor Capital holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 9,676 shares. C Ww Gp A S reported 0.05% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). 94,092 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Dsam Prns (London) reported 2,583 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 22,667 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Gp has 0.01% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 27,853 shares. Blackrock holds 0.03% or 4.06M shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 44,932 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.03% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Aqr Mgmt Ltd reported 719,623 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 304 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability reported 34 shares.