As Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Stock Price Rose, Boston Partners Boosted Its Stake; Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) Shares Declined While Paradice Investment Management Decreased Holding by $4.22 Million

Boston Partners increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 35,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $191.12 million, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $129.21. About 741,147 shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEE; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 EPS $6.60-EPS $7.70; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Slee; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) by 73.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 145,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% . The institutional investor held 52,851 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, down from 198,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 208,653 shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – BOARD ENGAGED HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO LEAD A SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY SUCCESSOR FOR LEVIN; 12/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles and City Year UK Bring Together Top Business Leaders to Inspire the Next Generation; 03/05/2018 – Doug Orr Joins Industrial Practice as Principal at Heidrick & Struggles; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL – FOR YR ENDING DEC 31, 2018, ANTICIPATES CHANGE IN REVENUE RECOGNITION TO NOT BE MATERIAL TO CONSOL NET REVENUE; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q REV. $164.7M, EST. $155.7M; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Sees 2Q Rev $160M-$170M; 22/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Campbell Soup, Heidrick & Struggles, Rogers, Yara; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heidrick & Struggles International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSII); 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Promotes European Leader to Global Chief Marketing Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold HSII shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 17.10 million shares or 3.98% more from 16.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,875 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Gotham Asset Management Lc accumulated 20,974 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% or 8,803 shares. Ameriprise has 0% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Victory Capital holds 0% or 44,028 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 0% or 5,216 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) or 285 shares. Systematic Finance Management Lp holds 480,646 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 25,867 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 83,229 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 21,142 shares. Alps holds 9,416 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 138,639 shares to 724,838 shares, valued at $53.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 141,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Analysts await Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 22.35% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.85 per share. HSII’s profit will be $12.63M for 10.42 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold JAZZ shares while 105 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 50.63 million shares or 4.18% more from 48.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 4,100 shares. 132 are held by Ftb Advsrs. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 34,123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Incorporated reported 32,884 shares stake. Susquehanna International Gp Llp invested in 0% or 23,227 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc reported 0.05% stake. 231,114 are owned by Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Lc owns 4,348 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 2,101 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management reported 49,010 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 247,352 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cibc World Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 2,818 shares. Hightower Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 19,284 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 64,051 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 359,162 shares.

