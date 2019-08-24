As Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Shares Rose, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Raised Stake by $3.03 Million; Oakmont Partners Holds Holding in Nike (NKE)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 21,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 187,171 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.76M, up from 165,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $129. About 327,960 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Slee; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – BI UK: Frustrated investors want rare disease drugmaker Jazz to sell its blockbuster sleep business; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 9,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 26,341 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 16,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87 million shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 5,603 shares to 8,092 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 10,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,535 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).

