As Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Share Value Rose, Holder Northcoast Asset Management Has Boosted Stake; Glatfelter (P.H.) Co (GLT) Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Glatfelter (P.H.) Co (GLT) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 351,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% . The institutional investor held 2.45M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.60M, down from 2.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Glatfelter (P.H.) Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $622.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 79,216 shares traded. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 19.45% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 11/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Conference May 22; 14/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 26C; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q EPS 13c; 22/04/2018 – DJ P H Glatfelter Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLT); 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q REV. $410.6M, EST. $412.0M; 09/03/2018 Glatfelter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Affms Glatfelter Co. ‘BB+’ Corp Credit Rtg; Otlk Stbl

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc. (JAZZ) by 251.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 25,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 35,481 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, up from 10,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $128.99. About 305,508 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Jazz Pharma; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Slee; 24/04/2018 – BI UK: Frustrated investors want rare disease drugmaker Jazz to sell its blockbuster sleep business; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $46M; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEEP 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q REV. $445M, EST. $434.5M

More notable recent P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning P. H. Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) And Wondering If The 39% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Glatfelter Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:GLT – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Glatfelter Announces Changes to Its Operating Model and Key Leadership – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Glatfelter Completes Debt Refinancing in Conjunction with Business Transformation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glatfelter Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:GLT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 510,635 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $46.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 29,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,002 shares, and has risen its stake in On Deck Capital Inc.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 191,774 shares to 5,197 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 4,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,928 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Intermediate (CIU).

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs competitor to Jazz Pharma’s Xyrem – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) a Profitable Value Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Earnings Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Jazz (JAZZ) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.