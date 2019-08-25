As Jazz Pharmaceutical Splc (JAZZ) Shares Rose, Holder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Upped Position; Pegasystems (PEGA) Holder Rice Hall James & Associates Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.26 Million as Share Price Rose

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 19,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 353,579 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.98 million, down from 373,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $69.66. About 202,785 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 15/03/2018 – Pegasystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 21; 18/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center; 25/05/2018 – Zensar Partners With Pegasystems to Deliver Digital Transformation Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 16/05/2018 – ORGANIZATIONS THAT FAIL TO ADOPT AGILE BUSINESS STRATEGIES REPORT 25 PERCENT LOWER SATISFACTION WITH PERFORMANCE ACROSS KEY BUSINESS METRICS; 08/03/2018 – New Survey Uncovers Consumers’ Healthy Choices are Driven by Social and Financial Factors; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Transformation

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceutical Splc (JAZZ) by 21.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 2,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 11,255 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61B, up from 9,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceutical Splc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $129. About 363,328 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA; 24/04/2018 – BI UK: Frustrated investors want rare disease drugmaker Jazz to sell its blockbuster sleep business; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 22/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEE; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Jazz Pharma

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 267,081 shares to 507,745 shares, valued at $18.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 7,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Inv Lc invested in 3.04% or 57,616 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 208,584 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 18,996 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 21,605 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.42% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Ftb holds 321 shares. 166,027 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of America Corporation De. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 8,191 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co reported 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Moreover, Bamco Ny has 0.33% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Citadel Advsrs Limited has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 97,168 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Parkside Fin Savings Bank & reported 0% stake. 216 are held by Tower Capital Lc (Trc).

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter&Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,850 shares to 27,060 shares, valued at $2.82 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 1,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,282 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 2,597 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 223,347 shares. Blair William And Il invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). First Manhattan has invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Company owns 134 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,957 were reported by Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership. Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.07% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 64,222 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advisors has invested 0.04% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp holds 0.01% or 27,853 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt reported 16,438 shares. Oakbrook Invs Llc holds 1,500 shares. 773 were accumulated by Ls Advsrs Ltd. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.33% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 654 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 4,268 shares.