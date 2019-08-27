As Jazz Pharmaceut (JAZZ) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Decreased Holding by $304,590; Chesley Taft & Associates Has Increased Its Eog Resources (EOG) Stake by $392,350

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 24,501 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 20,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $71.66. About 2.29 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceut (JAZZ) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 2,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 9,691 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 11,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceut for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $125.18. About 570,686 shares traded or 23.73% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 24/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast Discussion of Data to be Presented at APSS; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 01/05/2018 – JAZZ XYREM SNDA FOR CATAPLEXY IN PEDIATRIC NARCOLEPSY; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72; 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 869 shares to 1,142 shares, valued at $435,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,867 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advsrs Llc holds 17,501 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Earnest Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 40,593 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co has 502,102 shares. Mercer Advisers reported 4,000 shares. Pnc Services Gp has 367,320 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cypress Mngmt Limited Co (Wy) stated it has 115 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 191,865 shares. 3.02 million are owned by Eaton Vance Management. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.19% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1.03 million shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,760 shares. White Pine Inv has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Stelliam Investment Limited Partnership holds 42,500 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability reported 6,628 shares.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C by 15,575 shares to 44,398 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgi (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Gardner Denv Un.