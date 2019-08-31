As James River Group (JRVR) Valuation Rose, Granahan Investment Management Has Lowered by $1.71 Million Its Position; Dodge & Cox Increased Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake by $76.11 Million; Stock Price Rose

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 1.59 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 81.81 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95B, up from 80.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.48 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Welltower; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Also Vote Against Auditor and Wells Fargo’s Proposed Executive Compensation Plan; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Assets 1.26%; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior but it’s a good business; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voyager Therapeutics; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in James River Group (JRVR) by 73.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 42,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 15,385 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $617,000, down from 58,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in James River Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 65,851 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M

More notable recent James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “James River Group (JRVR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Top-Ranked Insurance Stocks to Enrich Your Portfolio in 2H – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Assurant Surges 37% Year to Date: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American Financial to Share More Profits, Hikes Dividend – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 50,305 shares to 402,871 shares, valued at $22.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 250,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Dropbox Inc.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Industry Leaders With Ultra-High Dividends – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “If You Own Wells Fargo Stock, Non-Interest Income Is a Real Worry – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 821,500 shares to 14.68M shares, valued at $1.90B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa by 324,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

