As James River Group Holdings LTD (JRVR) Stock Value Rose, Champlain Investment Partners Has Lifted by $598,000 Its Holding; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holder Cabot-Wellington Lowered Its Position by $5.94 Million as Share Price Declined

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 965,240 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.27 million, up from 952,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in James River Group Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $50.84. About 11,330 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 270,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 362,606 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33 million, down from 632,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 1.10 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold JRVR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 28.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 28.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Lc (Trc) reported 256 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 282,090 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Mariner Limited Liability Company owns 4,895 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 4,613 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) or 63,075 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Inc Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0.07% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 324,883 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 324,251 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com stated it has 1.14% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 31,441 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 399,813 shares. Campbell Adviser Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 5,299 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

More notable recent James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “James River Group Announces Management Shift Nasdaq:JRVR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) CEO Robert Myron on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MetLife’s Rising Revenues & Streamlining Measures Aid Growth – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 30,795 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $193.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 755,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc. Class A (NYSE:DATA).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.56 million for 14.79 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks the Market Is Discounting the Most This Summer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.