As James Riv Group (JRVR) Stock Rose, Pembroke Management LTD Trimmed by $970,324 Its Position; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Upped Holding in Vmware (VMW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 46.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 27,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 87,005 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.55 million, up from 59,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $146.9. About 31,075 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 07/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Achieves VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency; 14/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Report: VMWare CFO likely to turn down job at Uber, slowing down ride-hailing giant’s race to IPO; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 21/03/2018 – Carbon Black Strengthens Relationship with VMware, Supports Workspace ONE Trust Network; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – VMware Exec Said to Take CEO Job at Andreessen’s Instart Logic; 17/04/2018 – NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 17/05/2018 – DELL: SALE TO THIRD PARTY OF DELL OR VMWARE NOT CONSIDERED; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in James Riv Group (JRVR) by 26.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 21,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 59,975 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, down from 81,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in James Riv Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 3,581 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M

