As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Stock Value Rose, Select Equity Group LP Has Raised Position by $97.35 Billion; At&T (Call) (T) Holder Masters Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $21.86 Million

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (T) by 35.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 705,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.86 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Calls Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Cash Offers; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Plans to Launch Next Generation of DIRECTV Now Video Streaming Service in 1H; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps; 20/03/2018 – OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE TRIAL TO DECIDE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER WERE DELAYED UNTIL THURSDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER IN WASHINGTON

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 34.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 5.08 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381.80 billion, up from 3.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $92.32. About 825,075 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 09/03/2018 QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS SECURES MULTI-DISCIPLINE CONTRACT FROM NAVAL FACILITIES; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $72; 29/03/2018 – Saudi Aramco Selects Jacobs for Zuluf Field Development Program; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE NET DEBT IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Grp Inc Inc stated it has 67,733 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 22,225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natixis, France-based fund reported 38,006 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 89 shares. First Manhattan owns 462 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Alyeska Gru LP holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 1.61 million shares. The New York-based Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 8,340 were reported by Rice Hall James Ltd Co. Swiss National Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 426,543 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 2,797 shares. Whittier Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Scotia Cap accumulated 0.01% or 6,829 shares. Department Mb Commercial Bank N A holds 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 3,350 shares. Shufro Rose And Company Ltd Liability Corporation holds 30,930 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) 7.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo News” on January 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) CEO Pay – Yahoo News” published on January 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs to acquire Wood’s Nuclear Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68 billion and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 16,274 shares to 592,936 shares, valued at $49.74 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 395,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB).

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 311,250 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $10.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Transenterix Inc (NYSEMKT:TRXC).