As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Stock Price Rose, National Pension Service Cut by $485,688 Its Holding; Brant Point Investment Management Has Decreased Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stake by $1.13 Million

National Pension Service decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 83.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service sold 5,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 1,136 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96,000, down from 6,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $91.79. About 4.34 million shares traded or 319.83% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 29/03/2018 – Saudi Aramco Selects Jacobs for Zuluf Field Development Program; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING BOOSTS FORECAST; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of Irwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 22/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – AWARDED CONTRACT FOR A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY, WITH OPTION OF PROCEEDING TO DETAILED FEASIBILITY STUDY, FOR KPC, UNITS; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board said; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 30/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc’s board of; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 33.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 50,307 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, down from 75,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 1.54 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.90 million for 10.21 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested in 8,405 shares. 4,500 are owned by Deprince Race And Zollo Inc. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 90,689 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Great West Life Assurance Can has 109,735 shares. Aperio Grp Lc accumulated 131,649 shares. American Intll Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 66,771 shares. 286 were accumulated by Parkside Savings Bank And Tru. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0.05% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Invesco Ltd owns 11.56 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Eqis Capital Management, California-based fund reported 7,739 shares. Korea Inv reported 0.02% stake. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora owns 49,455 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 29,021 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Invests holds 0.06% or 372,923 shares in its portfolio.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 56,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zions Bancorporation Earnings: ZION Stock Slides as Q1 EPS Down Y2Y – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zions (ZION) Down 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Club Tru Na holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 48,290 shares. Parsec Mgmt invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Royal National Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Public Ltd Company invested 0.14% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Cibc Ww Markets has 23,880 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.17% or 9,889 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 204,253 shares. Stifel Finance Corp reported 21,968 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 74,698 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 5,000 shares. World Asset reported 6,290 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Comm owns 462 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1St Source Bank has 3,245 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 135,674 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.21% or 3.97M shares.

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 31,006 shares to 611,195 shares, valued at $105.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 39,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $169.37M for 18.36 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jacobs Selected for Wetland/Electro-Coagulation Treatment Facility at Superfund Site in Washington State – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jacobs to acquire Wood’s Nuclear Business – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jacobs Completes New State-Of-The-Art Filtration Plant for PUB in Singapore – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.