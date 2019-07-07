As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Shares Rose, Holder Lodge Hill Capital Has Increased Stake; H Partners Management Holding in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Has Cut as Share Value Declined

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15 million, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 696,647 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 47,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 379,500 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.54 million, up from 331,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 663,611 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MKM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $61; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of Irwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded Global IT Enterprise Operations and Maintenance Contract for US Special Operations Command; 25/04/2018 – Jacobs Selected by ENCINA for New BTX Plant in Wyoming; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs: NASA Contract Extension Is Two-Year Option With Potential Value of $437.5M; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – REMAIN COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING RUN-RATE OF $150 MLN OF NET COST SYNERGIES BY END OF FISCAL 2019; 30/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc’s board of; 31/05/2018 – Jacobs Wins FEMA Puerto Rico Response Contract

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SIX’s profit will be $83.42 million for 13.43 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Associate Inc Ct holds 1.94% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 156,803 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 61,639 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose & Com Ltd Com reported 0.23% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Smithfield Trust Communication owns 350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Financial Counselors Inc invested in 7,487 shares. 191,742 are owned by State Teachers Retirement System. 170,535 are held by Deutsche State Bank Ag. 6,185 are held by Ww Asset Management Incorporated. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 8,779 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,851 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont reported 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Com accumulated 16,371 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 1,717 shares stake. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 13,232 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 179,875 shares to 290,125 shares, valued at $13.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Topbuild Corp by 108,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,561 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC).