As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Has Lifted Holding; Hollencrest Securities Holding in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Has Raised by $370,000

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 47,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 379,500 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.54M, up from 331,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 583,791 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 09/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 09/05/2018 – Jacobs Consortium Wins New Dublin Metro North Contract from Transport Infrastructure Ireland; 16/03/2018 – Former Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Qualcomm Board; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of Irwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT – WILL ALSO NOMINATE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS JACK JACOBS, RETIRED COLONEL UNITED STATES ARMY & JOSH JACOBS, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE MAVEN; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,842 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 31,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.34. About 625,051 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PacWest to ‘retire’ Square 1 brand – Triangle Business Journal” on January 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PACW or COLB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PACW Blood In The Water Signals Sharks To Feed – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2017. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division – GlobeNewswire” published on April 27, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 13,128 shares to 15,326 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY) by 10,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,002 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Small Cap 600 Etf (VIOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 6,851 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs owns 5,134 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsr accumulated 75,000 shares. Alphaone Inv Ltd Co accumulated 44,787 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Opus Capital Grp Inc Lc reported 10,710 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.06% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Great Lakes Advsrs Lc owns 194,414 shares. Cardinal Capital Limited Liability Co Ct reported 3.16 million shares stake. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv invested 0.09% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Forest Hill Capital Lc holds 1.24% or 107,090 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust holds 7,088 shares. 25,250 are held by Sit Investment Assoc Inc. Blair William Il invested 0% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jacobs Supports NASA’s Artemis Moon Program, Completes Successful Ascent Abort-2 Flight Test – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Downgrades Parsons On Valuation – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Forbes.com published: “The Bill To Green America’s Electricity Industry Is As Big As The Banking Bailout – Forbes” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Is Yielding 0.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 4,790 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 5,268 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 8,653 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 216,541 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co reported 7,503 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 68,564 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 11,975 shares. Hutchinson Management Ca reported 246,158 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 6,000 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 912,885 shares. Asset Mngmt One owns 95,569 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 1.54M are held by Fil Limited. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 11,439 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 93,950 shares to 501,871 shares, valued at $23.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,654 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).