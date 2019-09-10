As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Share Value Rose, Chesapeake Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.09 Million; American Economic Planning Group Stake in Apple (AAPL) Lifted by $413,910 as Valuation Rose

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 38.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 14,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 23,422 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 38,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.12. About 1.46 million shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 05/04/2018 – “Any world class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – TRACKING ON PLAN TO ACHIEVE COST SYNERGIES FROM CH2M ACQUISITION; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 31/05/2018 – Jacobs Wins FEMA Puerto Rico Response Contract; 25/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – FIRST-PHASE CONTRACT EXTENDS MEDIBIO’S ENGAGEMENT WITH JACOB’S BEYOND ASIA PACIFIC; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – CONTRACT INCLUDES A $35 MLN 6-MONTH OPTION TO PROVIDE FEMA PUBLIC ASSISTANCE RECOVERY OPERATIONS, OTHER SERVICES IN PUERTO RICO; 16/03/2018 – Former Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Qualcomm Board; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 27.31M shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif; 20/04/2018 – APPLE IS NOW DOWN MORE THAN 5% IN THE PAST TWO DAYS; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Net $13.82B; 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 23/03/2018 – Mercury News: Apple will return to its roots with education tools and new iPad; 09/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now powered by 100 percent renewable energy worldwide. via @verge; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 400 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 8,911 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Mngmt Incorporated owns 6,475 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Inv Lp holds 1.61 million shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Co holds 0.09% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 35,708 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 490 shares. First Foundation Advisors holds 5,531 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp has 1.98% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 900,408 shares. Front Barnett Ltd Liability Co reported 251,851 shares. Bluestein R H And reported 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Citigroup accumulated 91,379 shares. Mackay Shields owns 17,412 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 0% or 153,622 shares. Btr Cap Mgmt holds 73,568 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio.

