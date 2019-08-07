As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Share Value Rose, British Columbia Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding; Barometer Capital Management Has Increased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $4.36 Million

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 220.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 71,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 103,244 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76M, up from 32,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $83.63. About 1.33 million shares traded or 40.67% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 03/04/2018 – Jacobs, US Army Corps of Engineers Europe District Advancing Critical African Infrastructure Needs; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of Irwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – INCREASING EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018 TO $4.00-$4.40 PER SHARE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JEC); 25/05/2018 – Medibio Corporate Health Extends Global Footprint Signing Contract with Jacobs Engineering

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 37,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 110,950 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09 million, up from 73,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68M shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Etf (VCR) by 19,200 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 44,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices Etf (IHI).

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 18,394 shares to 46,567 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 17,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,312 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

