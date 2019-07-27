As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Share Price Rose, Zwj Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Position by $1.75 Million; Neuberger Berman Group Position in Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 23,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,326 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51M, up from 275,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.96. About 545,815 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – JACOBS SECURES SMART CITY SERVICES CONTRACT FROM DELHI MUMBAI; 29/03/2018 – Saudi Aramco Selects Jacobs for Zuluf Field Development Program; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) by 27.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Q2 Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $80.07. About 403,180 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 28.66% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.23% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 41,399 shares to 746,436 shares, valued at $23.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 29,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold QTWO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has invested 0.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). D L Carlson Invest Gru Incorporated invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% or 74,572 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 14,799 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 59,900 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Caxton Associate LP owns 5,190 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 56 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 161,669 shares. Axa owns 554,511 shares. Johnson Fin Gru Incorporated stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). The Connecticut-based Axiom Investors Ltd De has invested 0.17% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Moreover, Franklin Res has 0.05% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Analysts await Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.21 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Q2 Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) President and CEO Matthew P Flake Sold $8.3 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Moog Inc (MOG-A) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 Holdings’ (QTWO) CEO Matt Flake on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Q2 Holdings Stock Soared 54.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 16,842 shares to 287,810 shares, valued at $13.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 14,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,176 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).